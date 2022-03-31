Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.40 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and approximately $838.36 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $430.09 or 0.00927504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00046869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.40 or 0.07139023 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,303.76 or 0.99856001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00053466 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,574,130 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

