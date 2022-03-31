WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on WW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WW International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WW International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of WW stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,048. WW International has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $726.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WW International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WW International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WW International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

