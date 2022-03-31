XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,046,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

XPEL stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.48. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPEL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 153,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 13.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 354.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 41,885 shares during the last quarter.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

