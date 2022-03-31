XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Citigroup

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 143.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.57. 260,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,059,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 6.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in XPeng by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after buying an additional 3,000,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in XPeng by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,652,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,104 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in XPeng by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,767,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,608,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $241,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.