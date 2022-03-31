Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Down 4.8%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.76. 1,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 219,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPOF. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.