Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.90

Shares of Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.20 ($0.08). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,661,064 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.26. The firm has a market cap of £51.67 million and a PE ratio of -10.19.
Xtract Resources Company Profile (LON:XTR)
