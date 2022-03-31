Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.19

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.19 and traded as high as C$7.00. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$6.96, with a volume of 1,519,637 shares changing hands.

YRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.55. The firm has a market cap of C$6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 36.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$36,733.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$770,575.52. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97. Insiders have sold a total of 332,331 shares of company stock worth $1,997,880 in the last three months.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

