Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,504.39

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,504.39 ($19.71) and traded as low as GBX 1,418.75 ($18.58). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,460 ($19.12), with a volume of 20,145 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,460.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,502.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £827.45 million and a P/E ratio of 946.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

