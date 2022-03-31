Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) to post sales of $54.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year sales of $180.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $180.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $213.84 million, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $221.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Airspan Networks.
MIMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NYSE:MIMO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.93. 428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,547. Airspan Networks has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.
Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.
