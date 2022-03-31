Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ero Copper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.24. Ero Copper posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ero Copper.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ERO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,593. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

Ero Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ero Copper (ERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.