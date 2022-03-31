Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 47,500 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $491,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,992,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after buying an additional 38,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,447,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,697 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 6,679,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,808,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,069,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,252,000 after acquiring an additional 986,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,838,000 after acquiring an additional 175,327 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,987. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

