Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.06. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

Shares of WM stock opened at $159.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $127.94 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after buying an additional 323,707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after buying an additional 143,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

