Zacks: Analysts Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) to announce $87.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the highest is $89.80 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $104.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $413.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $421.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $457.12 million, with estimates ranging from $454.60 million to $459.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

CASA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casa Systems by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 594,244 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Casa Systems by 1,577.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 379,664 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASA opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

