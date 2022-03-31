Zacks: Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $440.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) to announce sales of $440.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.90 million to $470.30 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $358.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

EXR stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.52. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $130.95 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.09%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

