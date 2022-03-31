Zacks: Analysts Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 364,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,650. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

