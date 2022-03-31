Zacks: Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) to post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.24. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MFIN opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $228.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

