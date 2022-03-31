Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) to announce $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $1.23. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $10.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.95. 89,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,210. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

