Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to Post $2.95 EPS

Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.38. Prudential Financial reported earnings per share of $4.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

In other news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,500. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.78. 18,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

