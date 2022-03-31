Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semrush’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Semrush posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Semrush.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.14 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on SEMR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Semrush by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Semrush during the second quarter worth $267,000. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -601.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. Semrush has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

About Semrush (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.