Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.31). Vericel posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Vericel had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of VCEL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.29. 15,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,411. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. Vericel has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -231.12 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 42.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after buying an additional 308,948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 38.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after buying an additional 124,912 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Vericel by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 38.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

