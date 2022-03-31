Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEP. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.12.

BEP traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $44.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

