Zacks: Brokerages Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $265.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) to report sales of $265.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.00 million and the highest is $265.97 million. MongoDB posted sales of $181.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Mizuho decreased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $149,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $194,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,362 shares of company stock valued at $75,246,152. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $430.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.50. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.76 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

