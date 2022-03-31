Zacks: Brokerages Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Post Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $3.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $12.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,698,654,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,600,000 after purchasing an additional 147,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $153.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.67 and its 200-day moving average is $182.05. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

