Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Shares of NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. 20,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

