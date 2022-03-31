Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) to Sell

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

AURA stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.42. Aura Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aura Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.