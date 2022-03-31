Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) to Sell

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. 5,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,748. The company has a market capitalization of $156.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.73. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. Analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 897.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 405,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 523.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 192,065 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

