Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. 10,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,498. Frontdoor has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

