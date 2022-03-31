Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Hold

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HEPA. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:HEPA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. 1,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,588. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

