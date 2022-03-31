Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) to Sell

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ISPO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ISPO stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. 256,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,742. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

In related news, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,018,358.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $852,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,848.

