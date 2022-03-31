Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) to Strong Sell

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 32,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,840,775. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $266.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 12.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phunware (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

