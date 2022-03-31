Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of SAL traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $163.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.31%. Analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In other news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 22.4% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

