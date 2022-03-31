Zacks Investment Research Lowers Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Shares of LGRVF remained flat at $$98.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.89. Legrand has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Legrand ( OTCMKTS:LGRVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.96%. Analysts expect that Legrand will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

