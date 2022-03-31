Zacks Investment Research Lowers Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “
Shares of LGRVF remained flat at $$98.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.89. Legrand has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Legrand Company Profile (Get Rating)
Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.
