Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE MFG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. 19,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,932,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 161,670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 512,892 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 731,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 63,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,019 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

