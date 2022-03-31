Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. 1,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,887. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $509.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.65.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 266,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.