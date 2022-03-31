Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alibaba is benefiting from solid momentum across its retail business driven by its growing China and International Commerce businesses. Further, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining strong traction in the market remains a major positive. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Furthermore, well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses a serious risk. Additionally, the regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major problems.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.47.

Shares of BABA traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.46. 938,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,500,246. The company has a market cap of $299.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $245.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

