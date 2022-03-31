Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Buy

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,746. Cutera has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 935.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.15.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cutera will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

