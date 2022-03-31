Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) to “Hold”

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETRN. UBS Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of ETRN remained flat at $$8.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 66,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,479,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.11. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,381,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,923,000 after purchasing an additional 537,646 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,489,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,515,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 171,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,438,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,498,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,538,000 after buying an additional 1,695,797 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

