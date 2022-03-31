Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ FTHM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.77. 1,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fathom has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $183.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.53.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $95.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

