Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Hold

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. 6,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.92. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

