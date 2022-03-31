Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Buy

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

IPI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. 431,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.07. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $4,290,014.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

