Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to “Hold”

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

NYSE XPEV traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $27.57. 260,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,059,361. XPeng has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 6.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $241,853,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,129 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,549,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in XPeng by 1,270.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,504 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

