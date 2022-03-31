Zebi Token Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $437,928.15 and approximately $3,245.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048027 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.21 or 0.07213812 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,074.84 or 1.00020065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00055693 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,163,472,457 coins and its circulating supply is 970,354,998 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

