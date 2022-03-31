Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,300 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 591,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 456,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $429.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $439.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $375.63 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

