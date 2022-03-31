Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.33.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $429.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $375.63 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.66.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $266,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $95,325,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,271,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

