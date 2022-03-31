ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 29,278 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 29,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,677,336.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 209,360 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $12,163,816.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 100 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $15,924,741.94.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $1,143,664.08.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 207.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.92. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.