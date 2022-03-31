ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $8,613,124.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 147,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $8,613,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,311,252.80.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

