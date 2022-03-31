ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of ZTCOY stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.91.

ZTE ( OTCMKTS:ZTCOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Analysts predict that ZTE will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

