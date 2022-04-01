-$0.06 EPS Expected for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 22nd Century Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). 22nd Century Group posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 22nd Century Group.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 105.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

XXII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Dawson James upped their price target on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $378.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.01.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

