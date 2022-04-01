-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Offerpad Solutions.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million.

OPAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.50.

Offerpad Solutions stock traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 5.05. 29,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,358. Offerpad Solutions has a twelve month low of 2.96 and a twelve month high of 20.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of 4.37 and a 200-day moving average of 6.63.

In related news, Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,720,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

