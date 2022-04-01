-$0.13 EPS Expected for AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.15). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AvidXchange.

AVDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvidXchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.78.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

AVDX stock traded down 0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 9.37. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 6.50 and a 1-year high of 27.43.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

